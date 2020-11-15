Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.81 ($23.31).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.99. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

