Raymond James Reiterates C$0.05 Price Target for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) has been given a C$0.05 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 73.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PRQ opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Get Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) alerts:

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$9.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.