CIBC Increases Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$34.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

