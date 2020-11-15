Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) received a C$3.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

