Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.38.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

Shares of PEY opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$73.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.