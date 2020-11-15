Scotiabank Boosts NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$23.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

