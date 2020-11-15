Traders Purchase Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 16,827 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 3,505 call options.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.80 on Friday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 479,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 521,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

