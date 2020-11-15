Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €17.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average is €14.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

