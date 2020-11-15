Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

