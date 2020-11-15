E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.70 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.70 ($11.41) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Friday. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

