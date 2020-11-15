E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.70 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.70 ($11.41) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Friday. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.73.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

