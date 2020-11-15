Gulf Resources (GURE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

GURE opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

