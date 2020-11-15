Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

