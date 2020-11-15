Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 1,804 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

