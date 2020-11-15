Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.80 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

DTE stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.