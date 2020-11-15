Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE CNR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $995.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

