Global Self Storage (SELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.47.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,975 shares in the company, valued at $453,462.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.