(FIR.TO) (FIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

(FIR.TO) (TSE:FIR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect (FIR.TO) to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

(FIR.TO) (TSE:FIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.60 million.

Earnings History for (FIR.TO) (TSE:FIR)

