Telkonet (TKOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.11. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

