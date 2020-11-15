CyberArk Software Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 121.79, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

