Critical Analysis: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) versus Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 1 0 0 2.00 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Discovery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $11.14 billion 0.95 $2.07 billion N/A N/A Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery 12.86% 21.73% 7.35% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Discovery has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery beats Promotora de Informaciones on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

