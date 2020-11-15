Financial Analysis: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 2.14 $35.90 million $1.37 13.09

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chester Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Waterstone Financial 19.04% 12.36% 2.30%

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

