Analyzing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Environmental Tectonics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 227.14 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $48.42 million 0.06 $3.15 million N/A N/A

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

