Critical Analysis: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and DPW (NYSE:DPW)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of DPW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 7.45% 23.64% 10.71% DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries and DPW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus target price of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than DPW.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and DPW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $788.95 million 4.19 $64.94 million $2.30 37.52 DPW $26.51 million 0.73 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than DPW.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats DPW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and adjacent thin film applications, as well as in chemical processing, metal and glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and analytical X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers gas detection and monitoring products for the automotive, energy, environmental control, aerospace, medical, and research industries; and embedded IEC 60601-1 for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, the company provides amplifiers, power supplies and generators, and electrostatic discharge sensors and monitors; electrostatic detection and measurement instrumentation products; and photonic-based measurement and monitoring solutions. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company provides its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.