Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) vs. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Head to Head Survey

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

This table compares One Stop Systems and Super Micro Computer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $58.31 million 0.67 -$900,000.00 ($0.06) -39.17 Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.46 $84.31 million $2.46 12.00

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than One Stop Systems. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Micro Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Stop Systems and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems 0.91% 1.92% 1.37% Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for One Stop Systems and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Stop Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.40%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Super Micro Computer.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats One Stop Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc. (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications. The Concept Development Inc. segment offers in-flight entertainment systems for commercial aircraft. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.