Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

