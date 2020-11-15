Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

HIW opened at $36.00 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

