Critical Contrast: NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NanoViricides and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A N/A -$13.45 million N/A N/A Medpace $860.97 million 4.89 $100.44 million $3.02 38.98

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoViricides and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 3 3 0 2.50

Medpace has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -55.38% -45.90% Medpace 13.87% 17.67% 10.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medpace beats NanoViricides on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

