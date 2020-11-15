Sasol (NYSE:SSL) versus SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.82 $17.29 million N/A N/A Sasol $10.61 billion 0.40 -$5.87 billion $0.82 8.30

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sasol has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.24%. Given Sasol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sasol is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

