Financial Contrast: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

This table compares Daqo New Energy and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 8.63 $29.52 million $2.02 107.61 POET Technologies $4.43 million 25.16 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -9.50

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 12.01% 10.52% 5.33% POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 38.13%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated circuits. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.