Reviewing The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 19.19% 13.07% 1.17% U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 U.S. Bancorp 3 8 10 0 2.33

The Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given The Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $283.70 million 2.26 $51.56 million $1.06 10.52 U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 2.39 $6.91 billion $4.34 9.98

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bancorp beats U.S. Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products, as well as home equity, auto, boat, RV, personal loans, and personal line of credit. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 2,795 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,459 ATMs. The company has a strategic alliance with State Farm Bank. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

