Critical Comparison: Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Saddle Ranch Media and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 14 5 0 2.14

Yelp has a consensus target price of $28.61, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Volatility & Risk

Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and Yelp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 2.10 $40.88 million $0.52 55.94

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Saddle Ranch Media.

Profitability

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15%

Summary

Yelp beats Saddle Ranch Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

