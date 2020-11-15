Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Decreased by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ProPetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

PUMP opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.