Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SURF. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SURF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $350.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

