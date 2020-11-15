National Bank Financial Comments on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$74.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.70 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

