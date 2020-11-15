National Bank Financial Comments on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HCG opened at C$27.40 on Friday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

