Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $15.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $218.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

