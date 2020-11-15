$163.39 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $163.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.09 million and the lowest is $161.90 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $643.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $647.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $671.87 million, with estimates ranging from $662.83 million to $679.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

STOR stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

