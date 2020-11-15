Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce sales of $724.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $723.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.76 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $683.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $156.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $164.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

