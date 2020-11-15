Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $290.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.72 million and the highest is $292.90 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $287.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $416.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.31. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

