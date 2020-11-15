Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

