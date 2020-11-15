Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.03 Million

Analysts expect Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to announce $940.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $774.30 million. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXO. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 375.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 195.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,911,000 after purchasing an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

