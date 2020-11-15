Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.