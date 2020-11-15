Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.63 Million

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $249.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.70 million and the highest is $252.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $245.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $976.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $985.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $978.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 106.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 614,895 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,396,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

