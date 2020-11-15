Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) Lowered by Analyst

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.28.

Shares of TSE HNL opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of $367.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. Horizon North Logistics Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.