$290.15 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post sales of $290.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.97 million. SMART Global posted sales of $272.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 319.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 148.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period.

SGH stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $724.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

