$285.68 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce $285.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.30 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOW. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $6.83 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.