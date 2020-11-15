Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.29. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

