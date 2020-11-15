Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.55.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

