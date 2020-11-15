Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.55.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

