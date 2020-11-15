Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 124.3% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

