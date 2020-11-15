Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.79 Million

Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $440.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.20 million and the highest is $444.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $465.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $184.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders sold 3,609 shares of company stock valued at $653,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 60.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.